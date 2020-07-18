Invesco Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,729 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 11,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 23,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

