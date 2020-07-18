Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Position Lowered by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,162,000 after buying an additional 11,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 443,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,527,000 after buying an additional 103,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter worth $29,537,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter worth $21,609,000. 27.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dariush Ajami sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.15, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,006,205.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,922 shares of company stock worth $35,705,520 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Citigroup began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $128.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $48.18 and a one year high of $239.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -801.69 and a beta of 3.01.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

