Invesco Ltd. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,573 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,931 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.36% of Peabody Energy worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 68.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,482 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,948 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,440 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Clarkson Capital cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Peabody Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE BTU opened at $2.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $297.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. Peabody Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $23.73.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.32). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

