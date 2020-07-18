Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,699 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

MTEM stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. Molecular Templates Inc has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $567.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 439.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.76%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.