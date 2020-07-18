National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Position Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 248,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,824 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.31% of National CineMedia worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in National CineMedia during the first quarter worth $49,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in National CineMedia by 53.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 22.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. TheStreet cut National CineMedia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Thursday, June 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National CineMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.04. National CineMedia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.23 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

