Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.31% of Select Energy Services worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,525,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 525,520 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $1,391,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 85.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 890,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 411,128 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at $3,807,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 293.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 440,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 328,813 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $4.63 on Friday. Select Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $479.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.04.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.47. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

