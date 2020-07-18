United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 130.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,377,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 147,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Microelectronics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 823,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 84,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Shares of UMC stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. United Microelectronics Corp has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1362 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMC shares. TheStreet raised United Microelectronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Macquarie downgraded United Microelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.80 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.80.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.