Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kellogg by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $2,296,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 221,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,966 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after acquiring an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

Shares of K stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200 day moving average is $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $52.66 and a 52-week high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $6,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,607,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

