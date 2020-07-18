Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Decreased by SunTrust Banks

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

RCL opened at $53.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 2.50. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 740,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

