Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) Lifted by Raymond James

New Gold Inc (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

NGD has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on New Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.27. New Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.07.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$191.03 million during the quarter.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

