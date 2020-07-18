Trevali Mining Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trevali Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$69.74 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.05 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.10 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.10 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.05 to C$0.10 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.19.

TV stock opened at C$0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.28.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

