Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PGR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

PGR opened at $87.63 on Friday. Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 701.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,758.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,882,733.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,886,240. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

