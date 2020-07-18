Savaria Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$88.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$87.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial set a C$14.00 price objective on Savaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Savaria from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$13.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.39, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$7.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $683.56 million and a P/E ratio of 25.35.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Earnings History and Estimates for Savaria (TSE:SIS)

