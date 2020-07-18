Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMC. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $74.33 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

