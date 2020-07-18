New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Equities researchers at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Gold in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD has been the topic of several other reports. lifted their price target on New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. CIBC lifted their target price on New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $0.55 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.44.

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.53.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 100.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in New Gold by 31.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 87,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.