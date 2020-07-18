Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.50. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 223.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

