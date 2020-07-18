Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Weingarten Realty Investors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.50. Weingarten Realty Investors posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will report full-year earnings of $1.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Weingarten Realty Investors.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.96. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $812,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 75.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 98,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 63.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 223.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 52,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Lifted by Raymond James
Trevali Mining Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Boosted by Analyst
Savaria Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
New Gold Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
