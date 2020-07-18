Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.51. Post posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.26). Post had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

POST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Post from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $99.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Post from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Post from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of POST stock opened at $88.35 on Wednesday. Post has a 12-month low of $68.97 and a 12-month high of $112.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.26 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 4,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,850.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Post by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Post by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Post by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Post by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

