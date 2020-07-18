Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). NOW reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.12 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of NOW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of DNOW opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $925.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10. NOW has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $12.99.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNOW. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

