Analysts Expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.54). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.17) to ($1.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.19.

SCPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.88.

In other news, major shareholder Andrew J. Schwab acquired 578,034 shares of Scpharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,994.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Scpharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCPH stock opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $162.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.48. Scpharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.96, a current ratio of 16.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

