Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) will post sales of $12.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.10 million. Sharps Compliance posted sales of $12.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $51.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.20 million to $51.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $57.65 million, with estimates ranging from $56.74 million to $59.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMED. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Sharps Compliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of SMED opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of -0.73. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, VP Dennis Halligan sold 13,500 shares of Sharps Compliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $60,885.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 307,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 169,970 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sharps Compliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sharps Compliance by 5,068.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 118,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,905 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

