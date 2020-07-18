Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) to announce $4.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $4.60 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $7.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year sales of $27.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 million to $70.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $23.83 million, with estimates ranging from $1.09 million to $52.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Cytokinetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $193,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,343. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $71,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,045 shares of company stock worth $3,310,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 7,206,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,461,000 after buying an additional 3,040,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 597.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,028,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,651 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,369,000 after purchasing an additional 406,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 145,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $29.20.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.