Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $13.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 116,194 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,373,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 708,983 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.58 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

