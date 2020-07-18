Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.20 Billion

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $2.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan reported sales of $3.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year sales of $13.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.96 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $18.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 116,194 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,373,792 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,530,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 708,983 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,062.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 140,444 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.58 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.27.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Lifted by Raymond James
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc Lifted by Raymond James
Trevali Mining Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Trevali Mining Corp Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Boosted by Analyst
Savaria Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Savaria Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler
New Gold Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share
New Gold Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report