Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) to post $2.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.30 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,385.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $15.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 million to $36.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.87 million, with estimates ranging from $5.58 million to $65.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,700.42% and a negative return on equity of 166.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on INO. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Peter Kies sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,794,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,871 shares of company stock worth $2,115,378. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 555,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 223,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 333,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 8.53. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $33.79.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.