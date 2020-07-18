Analysts Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.90 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will post sales of $7.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.64 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year sales of $36.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.26 billion to $38.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $41.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.00 billion to $43.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.13.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

