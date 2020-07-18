GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.41 Million

Analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) will report $118.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.80 million and the lowest is $112.44 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S posted sales of $75.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GALAPAGOS NV/S will report full-year sales of $724.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $654.39 million to $774.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $821.95 million, with estimates ranging from $698.94 million to $994.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GALAPAGOS NV/S.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $117.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million.

GLPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $302.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $226.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 49,053 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after acquiring an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,008 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 74,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,146 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $203.54 on Friday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $274.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 9.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.10 and its 200-day moving average is $210.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.13 and a beta of 1.19.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GALAPAGOS NV/S (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.