Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) will announce $2.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.66 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.29 billion to $12.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $13.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

