Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.83.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE:USB opened at $36.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.79%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,301,000 after purchasing an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 30,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 94,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 33,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

