$78.09 Million in Sales Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $78.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.70 million and the lowest is $76.15 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $73.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $325.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $318.90 million to $333.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $321.67 million, with estimates ranging from $315.00 million to $332.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.48 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.76.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

