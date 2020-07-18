Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

