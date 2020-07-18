Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 6.5% After Earnings Miss

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $484.14 and last traded at $492.99, 24,968,174 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 206% from the average session volume of 8,169,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $527.39.

The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $445.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $479.64.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 7,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $4,169,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 203,050 shares of company stock valued at $93,467,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $863,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Netflix by 1,211.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $396.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.80, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

About Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

