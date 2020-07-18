British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTLCY. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of British Land to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

British Land stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.09 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. British Land has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

