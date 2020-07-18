Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Proteo Inc (OTCMKTS:PTEO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Proteo shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.03.

About Proteo (OTCMKTS:PTEO)

Proteo, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, intends to develop, promote, and market pharmaceuticals and other biotech products in the United States. The company focuses on the development of anti-inflammatory treatments for rare diseases. Its proprietary product includes Elafin, a human protein that naturally occurs in human skin, lungs, and mammary glands.

