MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78

MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and traded as low as $48.71. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 4,085 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

About MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MONARCH CEM CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.