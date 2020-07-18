MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.78 and traded as low as $48.71. MONARCH CEM CO/SH shares last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 4,085 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

About MONARCH CEM CO/SH (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells cement products in the United States. It primarily offers Portland cement and masonry cement. The company also provides ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

