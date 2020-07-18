PFB (TSE:PFB) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35

PFB Co. (TSE:PFB)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and traded as low as $10.03. PFB shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 50,600 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and a PE ratio of 6.80.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$24.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$25.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that PFB Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in the North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

