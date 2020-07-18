AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.78

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.78 and traded as low as $53.47. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR shares last traded at $54.51, with a volume of 27,759 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.92.
About AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY)
Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.
