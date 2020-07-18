Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.75. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 4,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Proteo Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03
Proteo Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03
MONARCH CEM CO/SH Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78
MONARCH CEM CO/SH Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78
PFB Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35
PFB Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.78
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.78
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76
Innovative Food Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32
Innovative Food Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report