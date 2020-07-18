Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:NRI) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.75. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 4,060 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 539.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (TSE:NRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.36 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5899999 EPS for the current year.

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial healthcare company, produces and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers Pennsaid, a topical pain product that is used to treat the signs and symptoms of osteoarthritis of the knee; Pennsaid 2%, a follow-on product to Pennsaid for the treatment of the pain of osteoarthritis of the knee; Heated Lidocaine/Tetracaine (HLT) Patch, a topical patch that provides local analgesia prior to painful needle procedures, such as dialysis, blood draws, and pediatric needles; and Resultz, an over-the-counter product intended to kill head lice and remove their eggs from hair.

