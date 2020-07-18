Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32

Shares of Innovative Food Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:IVFH) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.29. Innovative Food shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 13,659 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

Innovative Food (OTCMKTS:IVFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter.

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides perishables, specialty food products, and healthcare products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States and internationally. The company distributes approximately 7,000 perishable and specialty food products, including seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils, and aged vinegars.

