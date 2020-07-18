Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and traded as low as $57.69. Open Text shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 263,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.76, for a total transaction of C$121,510.28. Also, Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$4,981,481.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,739,141.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,330.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

