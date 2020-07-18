Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $57.86

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Open Text Corp (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.86 and traded as low as $57.69. Open Text shares last traded at $58.51, with a volume of 263,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$57.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.16.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Michael Duggan sold 2,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.76, for a total transaction of C$121,510.28. Also, Director P. Thomas Jenkins sold 82,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.75, for a total transaction of C$4,981,481.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$85,739,141.25. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,838 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,330.

About Open Text (TSE:OTEX)

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

Proteo Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03
MONARCH CEM CO/SH Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $51.78
PFB Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.35
AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.78
Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76
Innovative Food Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.32
