Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and traded as low as $5.12. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 8,816 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 7.88%.

In other news, Director John D. Cumming bought 137,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $754,204.00. Also, Director John D. Cumming bought 22,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, with a total value of $119,141.49. Insiders purchased a total of 182,600 shares of company stock valued at $993,564 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

