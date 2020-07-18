Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Equities research analysts at Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Auxly Cannabis Group in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.60 target price for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWTF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Auxly Cannabis Group has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.82.

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.39 million during the quarter. Auxly Cannabis Group had a negative net margin of 618.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

