Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.80. Xtra Gold Resources shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 2,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $36.89 million and a PE ratio of 16.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.58.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

