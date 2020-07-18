Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.22

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.22 and traded as high as $124.25. Symrise shares last traded at $124.25, with a volume of 240 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYIEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.89.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

