Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.45

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and traded as high as $6.47. Accord Financial shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 1,144 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $54.78 million and a PE ratio of -49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.17.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.63) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, insider Frederick Alan Moss sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$359,450.

Accord Financial Company Profile (TSE:ACD)

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services generally without financing.

