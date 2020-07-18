Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Tavistock Investments PLC (LON:TAVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.59. Tavistock Investments shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 253,943 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

About Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI)

Tavistock Investments PLC provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bracknell, United Kingdom.

