Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $273.38

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Personal Group Holdings plc (LON:PGH) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.38 and traded as high as $281.44. Personal Group shares last traded at $276.00, with a volume of 8,254 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $84.08 million and a PE ratio of 9.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 309.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Personal Group (LON:PGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 28.40 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Personal Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Personal Group (LON:PGH)

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance, and employee services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, death benefit plans, and practical health plans.

