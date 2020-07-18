Sterling Energy (LON:SEY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.12

Sterling Energy plc (LON:SEY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and traded as high as $11.50. Sterling Energy shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 224,579 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sterling Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 69.62, a current ratio of 69.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.71.

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas exploration and production company in Africa. It has 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

