Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Shares of Les Ressources Yorbeau Inc (TSE:YRB) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.06. Les Ressources Yorbeau shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 90,000 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $20.44 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Les Ressources Yorbeau (TSE:YRB)

Yorbeau Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Québec and Ontario, Canada. It explores for gold and base metal properties. The company's principal properties include a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, which consists of 1 mining concession and 94 claims covering an area of approximately 2,684.88 hectares located in the south of Rouyn-Noranda, Québec; and a 100% interest in the Scott Lake property comprising 3 non-contiguous claim blocks that consists of 129 claims covering an area of approximately 6,337 hectares located in northwestern Québec.

