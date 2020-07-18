Solid State (LON:SOLI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $543.69

Shares of Solid State PLC (LON:SOLI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $543.69 and traded as high as $567.00. Solid State shares last traded at $560.00, with a volume of 12,279 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Solid State in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 543.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 523.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 million and a P/E ratio of 14.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Solid State’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Solid State news, insider John Macmichael sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($6.40), for a total value of £83,200 ($102,387.40).

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State PLC manufactures and sells electronic equipment; and distributes electronic components and materials. It is involved in the design, development, and supply of rugged and industrial computers, portable power and energy storage solutions, advanced communication systems, antennas, and high bandwidth video transmission products.

