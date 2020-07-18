YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $71.88

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.88 and traded as high as $73.79. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR shares last traded at $73.79, with a volume of 5,938 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on YASKY shares. ValuEngine downgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th.

Get YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 1.57.

YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.48 million. YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 3.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in the motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, medium-voltage AC drives, system-use AC drives, and power regenerative units for use in cranes, fans, pumps, machine tools, conveyers, automated warehouses, and metal working machinery; and rotary servo motors, direct drive servo motors, linear servo motors, machine controllers, and machine vision systems that are used in chip mounters, robots, and metal working machinery.

Further Reading: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YASKAWA ELEC CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.