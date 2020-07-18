Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.18

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and traded as high as $16.40. Teijin Adr Rep shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teijin Adr Rep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Teijin Adr Rep (OTCMKTS:TINLY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Teijin Adr Rep had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teijin Adr Rep will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teijin Adr Rep Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in advanced fibers, plastics and films, composites, healthcare, and IT businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Materials Business Field and Healthcare Business Field. The company offers para-aramid, meta-aramid, polyester, polyethylene naphthalate (PEN), and flame-resistant fibers; artificial leather; carbon fibers and intermediate materials; LIB separators; and carbon fiber reinforced composites.

